Meta's Zuckerberg unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the company's next generation mixed reality headset, the Quest 3, in an Instagram post on Thursday as part of its annual gaming conference.

Priced starting at $499, the device will be 40% thinner than the company's previous device and feature color mixed reality, which combines augmented and virtual reality elements, Zuckerberg said in his post.

The Quest 3 also will have a new Qualcomm chipset with twice the graphics performance, Zuckerberg said, and promised more details at the company's virtual reality conference in September.

Zuckerberg's announcement came less than a week before tech rival Apple AAPL.O was expected to unveil its first mixed reality device.

Meta currently dominates the market for AR/VR devices, with a nearly 80% share of the 8.8 million headsets sold in 2022, according to an estimate by market research firm IDC.

