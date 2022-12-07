US Markets

Meta's Whatsapp loses action against EU Data Protection Board - court statement

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 07, 2022 — 09:12 am EST

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Court of Justice of the European Union said in a statement it had dismissed as inadmissible an action brought by WhatsApp against a decision of the European Data Protection Board.

It added that the validity of the EDPB’s decision may, however, be challenged before the national court, which is able to make a request to the Court of Justice for a preliminary ruling.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq, editing by Marine Strauss)

