Meta's Whatsapp loses action against EU Data Protection Board - court statement

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Court of Justice of the European Union said in a statement it had dismissed as inadmissible an action brought by WhatsApp against a decision of the European Data Protection Board.
It added that the validity of the EDPB’s decision may, however, be challenged before the national court, which is able to make a request to the Court of Justice for a preliminary ruling.
(Reporting by GV De Clercq, editing by Marine Strauss)
