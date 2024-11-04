Meta’s Threads passes 275M monthly active users

Adam Mosseri, the Meta executive overseeing Threads and Instagram, said that Threads crossed 275M monthly active users on Sunday. “A big thank you to everyone who’s helped us get this far,” Mosseri said in a post on Threads. “There’s a lot more to do, and plenty of things to fix, but there’s something exciting about this place.”

