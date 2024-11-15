Meta’s Threads has had over 15M signups in November, says Mosseri

In a post on Thursday, Instagram and Threads boss Adam Mosseri said that Threads had “more than 15M signups in November alone” and it is “going on three months with more than a million signups a day.” Mosseri added: “Know we have a lot more work to do, and our teams are working hard to get this community what they need. Appreciate you all.”
