News & Insights

Stocks

Meta’s Threads has had over 15M signups in November, says Mosseri

November 15, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

In a post on Thursday, Instagram and Threads boss Adam Mosseri said that Threads had “more than 15M signups in November alone” and it is “going on three months with more than a million signups a day.” Mosseri added: “Know we have a lot more work to do, and our teams are working hard to get this community what they need. Appreciate you all.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on META:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.