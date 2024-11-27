Meta’s Threads has added 35M new signups since November 1, Axios reports

Meta’s Threads has had 35M new signups since November 1 and is now going on three months of more than 1M signups per day, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told Axios, Sara Fischer reports. Threads and rival Bluesky are competing to attract users from X, the platform formerly known as Twitter (TWTR), following the 2024 election. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company’s Q3earnings calllast month that Threads had over 275M monthly active users.

