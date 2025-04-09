Stocks

Meta’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

April 09, 2025 — 11:36 am EDT

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), headquartered in Menlo Park, California, is a $1.3 trillion tech titan known for transforming how people connect through its social media, virtual reality, and digital advertising ecosystems. As a leader in digital innovation, Meta continues to expand its influence across the tech landscape. 

The social media giant is scheduled to release its Q1 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 30. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Meta to report a profit of $5.31 per share, up 12.7% from $4.71 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates over the past four quarters. 

Its EPS of $8.02 for the last reported quarter surpassed the consensus estimates by 20.1%, thanks to robust advertising revenue, improved cost efficiencies, and continued momentum across its core platforms.

Analysts expect Meta’s EPS to climb 7.4% to $25.62 in the current year, up from $23.86 in 2024. In fiscal 2026, EPS is projected to increase by 12.6% annually to $28.84.

Shares of Meta have dipped 1.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 4.2% rise but lagging the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLC4.4% gains over the same period.

Meta ended yesterday’s session down more than 1%, retreating alongside the broader Magnificent Seven cohort. Concerns around upcoming U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods may have added to the drag, as Meta relies heavily on international advertisers, particularly from China, for a significant share of its U.S. ad revenue. 

Nevertheless, analysts’ consensus opinion on META stock is very bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 54 analysts covering the stock, 46 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy” rating, four give a “Hold,” and the remaining two analysts recommend “Strong Sell.” 

META’s average analyst price target of $744.68 indicates a solid potential upside of 45.9% from the current price levels. 

