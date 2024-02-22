Meta's oversight board expands scope to Threads

Updates reasoning in paragraph 1, adds details from the release in paragraphs 2-3

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms' META.O Oversight Board said on Thursday it would include social media platform Threads under its purview, allowing users to appeal the company's content moderation decisions.

The board said, in addition to the 130 million people using Threads, Meta will also be able to refer cases about content on the social media platform.

Board members will examine Meta's content decisions based on Instagram's community guidelines, which also apply to Threads.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

