Meta’s nuclear-powered AI data center plans thwarted by bees, FT reports

Meta’s (META) plans to build a U.S. nuclear-powered AI data center were thwarted in part after a rare bee species was found on land earmarked for the project, The Financial Times’ Hannah Murphy and Cristina Criddle report. According to people familiar with the matter, CEO Mark Zuckerberg planned to strike a deal with an existing nuclear power plant operator to provide emissions-free electricity for a new data center, but the potential deal faced multiple complications including environmental and regulatory challenges. Rivals Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT), have all struck deals recently with nuclear power plant operators to fulfill rising energy demands from data centers, the report notes. Meta continues to explore various deals for carbon-free energy, including nuclear, one of the people says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on META:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.