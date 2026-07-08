META's Muse Image to Boost User Engagement: Will it Boost Ad Sales?

Meta Platforms META has unveiled Muse Image, its first image-generation model from Meta Superintelligence Labs, expanding the capabilities of Meta AI beyond conversational assistance into AI-powered visual content creation. The new model enables users to generate, edit and personalize images using natural-language prompts across Meta AI, while also introducing AI-powered creative tools for Instagram Stories and image generation in WhatsApp chats. The rollout will gradually extend to Facebook, Messenger and additional Instagram surfaces, with advertisers gaining access through Advantage+ creative in the coming weeks.



Muse Image offers several advanced features, including text rendering within images, photo editing through markup, AI-generated infographics, room redesigns using products from the web or Facebook Marketplace and the ability to incorporate public Instagram content into personalized visuals. META is also introducing preset templates to simplify content creation and plans to expand the model into AI-powered video generation through the upcoming Muse Video platform.

Muse Image Strengthens Meta's AI Monetization Strategy

Muse Image aligns closely with Meta Platforms’ broader AI strategy outlined during its first-quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Management emphasized that the release of the Muse family of models, beginning with Muse Spark, marked a major milestone in building personal and business AI agents for billions of users. The company noted that stronger AI models are enabling Meta to launch entirely new products while increasing user engagement across its ecosystem.



The addition of Muse Image extends this strategy by giving users compelling reasons to spend more time within META’s apps rather than relying on third-party AI image generators. AI-generated visuals can drive higher engagement across Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp, supporting the company’s recommendation systems and increasing advertising inventory. According to management, Meta AI usage has risen significantly following the rollout of Muse Spark, with double-digit increases in sessions per user, reinforcing confidence that richer AI experiences can deepen platform engagement.



Muse Image also creates meaningful monetization opportunities. Meta Platforms already reported that more than 8 million advertisers use at least one of its generative AI creative tools, while advertisers using AI-generated video features achieved more than 3% higher conversion rates in testing. Integrating Muse Image into Advantage+ creative should further simplify ad creation for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized advertisers, improving campaign performance and encouraging greater advertising spend. Advertising revenues were $55.02 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 33% year over year, and accounted for almost 98% of META’s revenues.

META Faces Tough Competition in the Ad Space

Meta Platforms is facing stiff competition from the likes of Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon AMZN in the ad domain.



AI is driving Alphabet’s Search & Other revenues, which grew 19% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. Gemini Enterprise’s paid monthly active users grew 40% sequentially, while revenues from products built on Google’s generative AI models increased nearly 800% year over year. Alphabet’s total paid subscriptions reached 350 million, driven in part by Gemini app adoption and premium AI plans. The company has cited a more than 30% reduction in the cost of core AI responses since upgrading AI Overviews and AI Mode to Gemini 3, and a more than 35% reduction in search latency over the past five years. This mix of usage growth and efficiency supports continued investment while keeping Search economics intact.



Amazon’s advertising business continues rapid expansion as brands allocate more marketing budgets to its platform, leveraging its valuable consumer data and purchase intent signals. Advertising services revenues jumped 24% year over year to $17.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026, and advertising revenues grew to more than $70 billion in trailing-12-month revenues, reflecting successful AI-powered optimization of the platform and growing market share in digital advertising.

META’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Meta Platforms shares have dropped 6.8% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 14.7%.

META Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meta Platforms stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 5.57X compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry’s 3.89X. META has a Value Score of C.

META’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $33.11 per share, up 0.3% over the past 30 days, suggesting 41% year-over-year growth.



Meta Platforms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Platforms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meta Platforms, Inc. Quote

Meta Platforms currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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