News & Insights

US Markets

Meta's Instagram to bring branded content tools to Threads - Axios

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 11, 2023 — 05:55 am EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey and Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Adds details on tools in paragraph 2; background in paragraphs 3-8

July 11 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms's META.O Instagram is planning to bring its branded content tools to Threads, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Such tools will help marketers collaborate with influencers on paid partnerships on the social media platform while advertising is unavailable.

Meta, the parent of Facebook, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news comes on the heels of Threads, widely considered a rival to Elon Musk's Twitter, hitting 100 million users in a record five days.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the company would only think about monetizing Threads once there was a clear path to a billion users.

Instagram allows users to port their accounts, credentials and followers to Threads, giving the text-based social media platform access to the photo-sharing platform's more-than-2 billion-strong user base.

Several companies have already started making accounts on Thread to post content organically, despite a lack of advertising on the platform.

However, the lack of hashtags and keyword search functions on Threads could limit the platform's appeal to advertisers.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.