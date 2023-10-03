Meta's Instagram, Facebook To Charge EU Users For Ad-free Subscription Service: Reports

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms (META) is reportedly planning to launch ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the tech giant is in talks with European Union's data protection regulators to launch an ad-free subscription version of its service in the region.

Users who do not want to pay a fee of $14 or even $17 per month to access Meta apps Facebook and Instagram would have to accept its so-called "personalized ads", which will allow Meta to track user's online activity.

This proposal made by Meta addresses EU regulations that could impact its personalized advertising practices. The EU has been implementing and strengthening data protection and privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), to safeguard user data and privacy rights.

Personalized ads make up major part of revenues for companies like Meta, as they rely on user data to target advertisements more effectively. However, EU regulations aim to give users more control over their data and require companies to obtain explicit consent for certain data processing activities, including personalized advertising.

Offering a choice between a free, ad-supported plan and a paid subscription, will typically lead more users opting for the former, helping Meta comply with regulations without affecting its ad business.

