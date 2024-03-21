Meta's Instagram down for thousands in US, Downdetector shows

Adds details in paragraph 2-4

March 21 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms's META.O Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 5,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, Downdetector's data showed.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

