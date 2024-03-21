News & Insights

US Markets

Meta's Instagram down for thousands in US, Downdetector shows

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 21, 2024 — 08:51 pm EDT

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2-4

March 21 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms's META.O Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 5,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, Downdetector's data showed.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.