Meta's India public policy director, WhatsApp country head quit

NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose and the director of public policy for Meta in India, Rajiv Aggarwal, have resigned, a Meta spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The company has appointed Shivnath Thukral as its new director for public policy in India, the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi, writing by Shivam Patel, Editing by Louise Heavens)

