US Markets

Meta's India public policy director, WhatsApp country head quit

Credit: REUTERS/PETER DASILVA

November 15, 2022 — 07:47 am EST

Written by Munsif Vengattil for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose and the director of public policy for Meta in India, Rajiv Aggarwal, have resigned, a Meta spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The company has appointed Shivnath Thukral as its new director for public policy in India, the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi, writing by Shivam Patel, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.