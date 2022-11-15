Meta's India public policy chief, WhatsApp's India boss quit

Adds details, background

NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose and Meta Platforms Inc's META.O public policy director in India Rajiv Aggarwal have resigned, a Meta spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The departures follow the exit of Meta's India head Ajit Mohan, who quit this month after four years in the job to join rival Snap Inc SNAP.N.

Meta is also in the middle of massive layoffs announced last week, cutting more than 11,000 jobs or 13% of its workforce, as the Facebook parent doubles down on its metaverse bet amid a crumbling advertising market and decades-high inflation.

A Meta spokesperson said both of the exits were unrelated to the current layoffs.

Meta has appointed Shivnath Thukral as its new director for public policy in India and the company will look for a replacement for Bose, the spokesperson said.

Facebook has been facing regulatory challenges in India where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has been tightening laws governing Big Tech companies.

WhatsApp, the messaging service owned by Meta, has also been seeking to ramp up its payments service in a highly competitive market and take on more established players such as Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google Pay, Ant Group-backed Paytm PAYT.NS and Walmart's WMT.N PhonePe.

Couple of months back, the head of WhatsApp's India payment business, Manesh Mahatme, also quit to join Amazon India.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi, writing by Shivam Patel and Sudipto Ganguly, Editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.