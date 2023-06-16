News & Insights

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector

June 16, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Adds outage reports on WhatsApp in paragraph 3

June 16 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms-ownedMETA.OFacebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 12,000 users reported having trouble accessing Facebook, while over 6,600 users were having trouble with Instagram.

Meta's messaging service, WhatsApp, also had over 1,300 outage reports on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

