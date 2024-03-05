News & Insights

US Markets

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for tens of thousands

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

March 05, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Adds details on outage

March 5 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms' META.O Facebook and Instagram were down for tens of thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook, while there were more than 20,000 reports for Instagram, according to the website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/i_jass;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.