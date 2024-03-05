Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for tens of thousands

Adds details on outage

March 5 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms' META.O Facebook and Instagram were down for tens of thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook, while there were more than 20,000 reports for Instagram, according to the website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

