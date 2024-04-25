Meta’s earnings stir investor sentiment

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recently reported its earnings, causing a significant stir in the investment community. Despite beating earnings and revenue expectations, with a 27% increase from a year ago, the company’s stock plummeted by 15% within minutes. This sudden drop resulted in a staggering $200 billion loss in company value, equivalent to the entire worth of McDonald’s.

Revenue growth and AI investment

Meta’s primary revenue growth source was its traditional stronghold: ad sales from Instagram and Facebook. However, the area where the company is not making money is artificial intelligence (AI). Despite this, Meta plans to invest an astounding $40 billion this year in developing Metalama, an AI-oriented project whose specifics remain largely unknown.

Investor sentiment and the technology cycle

This situation raises a critical question: Did Meta’s earnings report cause a violent shift in investor sentiment toward AI? Historically, the introduction of new technologies has followed a predictable cycle. Initial hype and excitement cause stock prices to surge. However, stock prices can plummet when these new technologies fail to generate profits, as Meta’s AI ventures have so far. This pattern continues until the technology proves it can be profitable.

The “hopium” cycle and the “prove it” cycle

In the past two years, tech companies have spent astronomical amounts on AI, yet profits have been virtually non-existent. Meta’s recent earnings report seems to have underscored this reality, potentially triggering a shift in investor sentiment from the “hopium” cycle to the “prove it” cycle.

The “hopium” cycle is characterized by high hopes and expectations for new technologies, leading to increased investment and inflated stock prices. However, when these technologies fail to deliver on their promise, investor sentiment can quickly shift to the “prove it” cycle. In this phase, investors become more skeptical and demand tangible proof of profitability before investing further.

Meta’s earnings report and the shift in sentiment

Meta’s recent earnings report seems to have catalyzed this shift. Despite the company’s overall strong performance, its lack of profitability in AI and plans to invest heavily in an unproven technology have raised concerns among investors. This has resulted in a significant drop in the company’s stock price and could potentially signal a broader shift in investor sentiment towards AI.

Upcoming earnings reports and AI profitability

In the coming days, other tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon will also report their earnings. These reports will provide further insight into the profitability of AI and could potentially reinforce or challenge the shift in investor sentiment triggered by Meta’s earnings report.

Conclusion: The future of AI investment

In conclusion, Meta’s recent earnings report has highlighted the challenges and uncertainties associated with investing in AI. While the technology holds immense potential, its profitability remains unproven, leading to increased investor skepticism. As other tech giants report their earnings, the investment community will be watching closely to see if this shift in sentiment toward AI continues.

Whether this marks a temporary setback or a more permanent shift in investor sentiment toward AI remains to be seen. However, one thing is clear: AI must move beyond the “hopium” cycle and prove its worth to secure its place as a profitable technology.

