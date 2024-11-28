META’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump Hold Surprising Mar-a-Lago Meeting

Meta Platforms’ (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and President-elect Donald Trump met for dinner on Wednesday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to a Bloomberg report. A Meta representative stated that Zuckerberg engaged with Trump and his team, though the details of their discussions remain undisclosed. Interestingly, the social media giant’s representative clarified that Zuckerberg would not be staying for Thanksgiving.

There Is a Simmering Strain Between Zuckerberg and Trump

This meeting comes amid years of tension between Zuckerberg and Trump. Their contentious relationship intensified after Facebook banned Trump in January 2021 following the U.S. Capitol attack. Later, Trump suggested imprisonment for Zuckerberg over alleged interference in the 2020 election. Despite these clashes, Meta reinstated Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in early 2023.

Republican lawmakers have frequently accused major platforms, including Meta, of censoring conservative views. However, these claims have been consistently denied by the companies.

Has Zuckerberg’s Stance on Trump Softened?

Interestingly, Zuckerberg’s stance on Trump seems to have softened. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, he described watching Trump get up after the assassination attempt earlier this year “and pump his fist in the air with the American flag” as “one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life.” Furthermore, Zuckerberg congratulated Trump on his election win earlier this month.

Is Meta a Buy or Sell?

Analysts remain bullish about Meta stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 40 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell. Over the past year, META has surged by more than 60%, and the average META price target of $662.62 implies an upside potential of 16.4% from current levels.

