Meta's board approves personal security to outgoing executive Sheryl Sandberg

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O said on Friday its board had approved providing personal security services to former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, citing "continuing threats to her safety".

The company said it expects to continue to pay for security services at Sandberg's residences and during her personal travel from Oct. 1 until June 30 next year.

A close associate of Meta's Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, Sandberg said in June she would depart the social media giant after a 14-year stint when she led the company's often-criticized ads-based business model.

She will no longer be an employee after Sept. 30 but will remain on its board, the Facebook-owner said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj kalluvila)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

