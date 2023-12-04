Meta's AI Chief Definitely Thinks We're Overestimating Potential Of AI And Quantum Computing

Yann LeCun, the AI chief of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and one of three “godfathers of AI,” has expressed skepticism over the prospects of artificial general intelligence or AGI and quantum computing.

What Happened: At an event highlighting Meta’s 10th anniversary of the Fundamental AI Research team, LeCun shared his views, challenging the popular belief that current AI systems are on the brink of sentience, reported CNBC.

His viewpoint differed significantly from that of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, who predicted that AI would match human capabilities within the next five years.

Discussing AGI, LeCun argued that focusing solely on language models and text data will not lead to developing advanced AI systems capable of mimicking human intelligence. He advocated incorporating diverse data types, such as audio, image, and video information, into AI systems.

He also questioned the practicality of quantum computing, a field that has seen significant research and investment from tech giants, including Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Despite ongoing efforts, LeCun raised doubts about the feasibility of creating useful quantum computers. “The number of problems you can solve with quantum computing, you can solve way more efficiently with classical computers.”

Despite his skepticism, LeCun recognized Nvidia’s GPUs’ significant role in advancing AI technology. He suggested that the future might see the development of chips designed specifically for deep learning accelerators, moving beyond traditional graphical processing units.

Why It Matters: LeCun’s skepticism comes at a time when AI development firms, such as ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, are seeking increased funding to push the boundaries of AGI.

Last month, it was reported that OpenAI has sought more financial backing from Microsoft Corp to further its AGI ambitions.

This divergence in opinions indicates the uncertainty and challenges that lie ahead in AI and quantum computing.

