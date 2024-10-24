Metarock Group Limited Announces Hybrid AGM

Metarock Group Limited (AU:MYE) has released an update.

Metarock Group Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, offering shareholders the flexibility to participate both online and in person. Shareholders are encouraged to vote ahead of time to ensure their voices are heard, even if they experience technical issues on the day. This hybrid meeting approach reflects Metarock’s commitment to accessibility and shareholder engagement.

For further insights into AU:MYE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.