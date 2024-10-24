News & Insights

Metarock Group Limited Announces Hybrid AGM

October 24, 2024 — 10:39 pm EDT

Metarock Group Limited (AU:MYE) has released an update.

Metarock Group Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, offering shareholders the flexibility to participate both online and in person. Shareholders are encouraged to vote ahead of time to ensure their voices are heard, even if they experience technical issues on the day. This hybrid meeting approach reflects Metarock’s commitment to accessibility and shareholder engagement.

