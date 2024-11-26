Metarock Group Advances Strategic Resolutions at AGM

Metarock Group Limited (AU:MYE) has released an update.
At its recent Annual General Meeting, Metarock Group Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions, including the approval of performance rights and a name change, signaling strategic shifts aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The meeting also saw the appointment of Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd as the auditor, reinforcing the company’s commitment to maintaining high financial standards. These developments could interest investors tracking Metarock’s growth and strategic direction.
