News & Insights

Stocks

Metarock Finalizes PYBAR Sale, Strengthens Finances

May 31, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metarock Group Limited (AU:MYE) has released an update.

Metarock Group Limited has successfully completed the sale of PYBAR to Thiess Pty Ltd, resulting in a net cash position with proceeds of approximately $42.9 million, after expenses and debt repayments. This strategic move concludes Metarock’s turnaround plan, significantly strengthens its balance sheet, and allows the company to focus on its core Mastermyne mining services business. The deal is seen as a positive development for all stakeholders, positioning Metarock for future growth opportunities.

For further insights into AU:MYE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.