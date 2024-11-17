Metaplanet’s New Bonds to Fund Bitcoin Purchase

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Metaplanet Inc. has announced the issuance of its 3rd Series of Ordinary Bonds, raising ¥1.75 billion to fund the purchase of Bitcoin. These bonds, fully guaranteed by the company’s director, offer a 0.36% annual interest rate and are set for redemption in November 2025. The financial impact on Metaplanet’s results for 2024 is expected to be minimal.

For further insights into JP:3350 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.