Metaplanet Launches Exclusive Shareholder Benefits Program

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.
Metaplanet Inc. has announced a new Shareholder Benefits Program, offering exclusive perks to shareholders, including Bitcoin-related experiences and discounts. This initiative aims to boost shareholder engagement and encourage long-term investment, while aligning with the company’s focus on the Bitcoin ecosystem.
