Metaplanet to Launch Bitcoin Magazine in Japan

Metaplanet Inc. has signed an exclusive agreement with BTC Media Inc. to launch Bitcoin Magazine Japan, aiming to become the leading source of Bitcoin news and education in the country. This strategic move positions Metaplanet as a key player in Japan’s growing Bitcoin ecosystem, as they prepare for a full rollout in early 2025 by recruiting top talent.

