Metaplanet Joins Global Blockchain Equity Index

Metaplanet Inc. has joined the CoinShares Blockchain Global Equity Index, highlighting its role as a leading Bitcoin Treasury Company in Japan. This inclusion signifies the company’s commitment to boosting shareholder value and reflects its strong positioning in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

