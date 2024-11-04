News & Insights

Metaplanet Joins Global Blockchain Equity Index

November 04, 2024 — 08:52 pm EST

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Metaplanet Inc. has joined the CoinShares Blockchain Global Equity Index, highlighting its role as a leading Bitcoin Treasury Company in Japan. This inclusion signifies the company’s commitment to boosting shareholder value and reflects its strong positioning in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

