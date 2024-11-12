News & Insights

Metaplanet Inc. Faces Bitcoin Valuation Challenges

November 12, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Metaplanet Inc. has reported a significant non-operating expense due to a Bitcoin valuation loss of 124.402 million yen for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2024. This loss stems from the re-evaluation of Bitcoin holdings as market prices fluctuated. Despite this, the company’s Bitcoin holdings have increased significantly, indicating a strategic investment approach.

