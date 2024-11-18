Metaplanet Inc. Expands Bitcoin Holdings and Strategy

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Metaplanet Inc. has bolstered its Bitcoin holdings by purchasing an additional 124.117 Bitcoins, marking a strategic move to boost shareholder value. This acquisition is part of their ongoing strategy, which has resulted in a significant increase in BTC Yield, reflecting a 186.9% increase from October 1 to November 19, 2024. Furthermore, the company engaged in capital markets activities, including issuing bonds and securing loans to support its Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

For further insights into JP:3350 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.