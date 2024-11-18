News & Insights

Stocks

Metaplanet Inc. Expands Bitcoin Holdings and Strategy

November 18, 2024 — 10:24 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Metaplanet Inc. has bolstered its Bitcoin holdings by purchasing an additional 124.117 Bitcoins, marking a strategic move to boost shareholder value. This acquisition is part of their ongoing strategy, which has resulted in a significant increase in BTC Yield, reflecting a 186.9% increase from October 1 to November 19, 2024. Furthermore, the company engaged in capital markets activities, including issuing bonds and securing loans to support its Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

For further insights into JP:3350 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.