Metaplanet Inc. Expands Bitcoin Holdings and Strategy

Metaplanet Inc. has bolstered its Bitcoin holdings by purchasing an additional 124.117 Bitcoins, marking a strategic move to boost shareholder value. This acquisition is part of their ongoing strategy, which has resulted in a significant increase in BTC Yield, reflecting a 186.9% increase from October 1 to November 19, 2024. Furthermore, the company engaged in capital markets activities, including issuing bonds and securing loans to support its Bitcoin accumulation strategy.
