Metaplanet Inc. Completes Stock Exercise and Bond Redemption

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Metaplanet Inc. has successfully concluded the exercise of its 11th Stock Acquisition Rights, resulting in a full exercise of all rights and issuance of over 18 million shares. Additionally, the company has completed the early redemption of its 2nd Series of Corporate Bonds originally due in 2025, with minimal expected impact on its financial results for the year. These strategic moves reflect Metaplanet’s dynamic approach to financial management and investor engagement.

