News & Insights

Stocks

Metaplanet Inc. Completes Stock Exercise and Bond Redemption

October 22, 2024 — 11:22 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Metaplanet Inc. has successfully concluded the exercise of its 11th Stock Acquisition Rights, resulting in a full exercise of all rights and issuance of over 18 million shares. Additionally, the company has completed the early redemption of its 2nd Series of Corporate Bonds originally due in 2025, with minimal expected impact on its financial results for the year. These strategic moves reflect Metaplanet’s dynamic approach to financial management and investor engagement.

For further insights into JP:3350 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.