Metaplanet Inc. Announces Strategic Capital Amendments

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Metaplanet Inc. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting in December to discuss significant amendments, including increasing authorized shares and restructuring capital to strengthen its financial position. The company plans to reduce its capital drastically and reallocate funds to offset deficits, ensuring a more flexible capital policy. These moves are not expected to impact the company’s performance materially.

