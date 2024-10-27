News & Insights

Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings and Financial Strategy

October 27, 2024 — 11:22 pm EDT

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Metaplanet Inc. has expanded its Bitcoin holdings with a recent purchase of 156.783 Bitcoin, as part of its strategy to boost shareholder value. This acquisition is aligned with their financial strategy, which also includes capital market activities such as the issuance of bonds and share consolidations to enhance liquidity and align with regulatory requirements.

