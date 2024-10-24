News & Insights

Metaplanet Embraces BTC Yield for Bitcoin Strategy

October 24, 2024 — 09:23 pm EDT

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Metaplanet Inc. has adopted ‘BTC Yield’ as a key performance indicator to measure the effectiveness of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy and its impact on shareholder value. The company reported a significant increase in BTC Yield from 41.7% to 116.4% over a short period, indicating strong growth in Bitcoin holdings relative to shares. This new metric will be regularly reported to keep investors informed about Metaplanet’s progress in enhancing its balance sheet through strategic Bitcoin purchases.

