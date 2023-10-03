News & Insights

Companies
BA

Metalworkers at Embraer's Sao Jose dos Campos plant enter strike

Credit: REUTERS/CARLA CARNIEL

October 03, 2023 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Adds background, quotes in paragraphs 3-6

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Metalworkers at Brazilian planemaker Embraer's EMBR3.SA Sao Jose dos Campos plant have voted to enter strike as they campaign for higher wages, with the local Sindmetal union saying on Tuesday they have rejected an offer from the company.

The union's statement said the move was set to halt production at the factory but Embraer said in a separate statement that the plant was "operating normally" while negotiations between workers and industry group FIESP continue.

Sindmetal said metalworkers were offered a 4.06% pay raise in line with Brazil's inflation levels, but demanded a "real wage increase" they expected to top consumer price increases for the year.

According to the union, they had warned Embraer of the potential strike on Sept. 26 but the wage proposal was not sweetened. "The strike shows the workers' total dissatisfaction with the company," Sindmetal director Herbert Claros said.

Embraer, the world's third-largest planemaker after Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA, said it had given workers' the 4.06% pay raise for those earning up to 10,000 reais ($1,966.80) a month, and a 406-real raise for salaries above that threshold.

"That is in line with the offer presented by FIESP, which represents companies in the sector. Negotiations between FIESP and the unions continue," Embraer said, adding that its other factories also continue to operate normally.

($1 = 5.0844 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
AIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.