Metalworkers at Embraer's Sao Jose dos Campos plant enter strike

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Metalworkers at Brazilian planemaker Embraer's EMBR3.SA Sao Jose dos Campos plant have voted to enter strike as they campaign for higher wages, with the local Sindmetal union saying on Tuesday they have rejected an offer from the company.

The union's statement said the move was set to halt production at the factory but Embraer said in a separate statement that the factory was "operating normally" while negotiations between workers and industry group FIESP continue.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

