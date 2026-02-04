Metalurgica Gerdau S.A. - Preferred Stock (BOVESPA:GOAU4) Price Target Increased by 32.87% to 14.54

The average one-year price target for Metalurgica Gerdau S.A. - Preferred Stock (BOVESPA:GOAU4) has been revised to R$14.54 / share. This is an increase of 32.87% from the prior estimate of R$10.94 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$8.03 to a high of R$24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.39% from the latest reported closing price of R$10.28 / share.

Metalurgica Gerdau S.A. - Preferred Stock Maintains 5.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.30%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.70% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metalurgica Gerdau S.A. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 27.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOAU4 is 0.16%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.50% to 73,644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 31,578K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,589K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOAU4 by 3.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,131K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,122K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,410K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOAU4 by 3.42% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 4,589K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472K shares , representing an increase of 24.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOAU4 by 26.36% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity Emerging Markets Equity Central Fund holds 3,826K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,773K shares , representing a decrease of 24.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOAU4 by 22.98% over the last quarter.

