Metalurgica Gerdau (B3:GOAU4) Price Target Decreased by 5.56% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Metalurgica Gerdau (B3:GOAU4) has been revised to 17.34 / share. This is an decrease of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.59% from the latest reported closing price of 11.67 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - International Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT GS Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Class Y holds 895K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 100K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 30.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOAU4 by 16.25% over the last quarter.

FLBR - Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF holds 564K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOAU4 by 15.96% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,913K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,924K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOAU4 by 7.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metalurgica Gerdau. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOAU4 is 0.44%, an increase of 31.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 122,390K shares.

