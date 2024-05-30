MetalsTech Shareholding Structure Shifts

MetalsTech Ltd (AU:MTC) has released an update.

MetalsTech Limited has reported a significant change in their substantial holdings, with INTERNATZIONALE TRUST and Mrs. Rachel D’Anna’s voting power increasing from 9.55% to 12.19%. The change, not specified in the document, involved an acquisition of additional ordinary shares resulting in a collective voting capacity of over 23 million votes. This adjustment in shareholding structure could indicate a strategic move by the substantial holders within the company.

