MetalsTech Ltd Issues 3M Unquoted Options

MetalsTech Limited has announced the issue of 3 million unquoted options with a 35 cent strike price, expiring on December 12, 2026, scheduled for release on December 13, 2023. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financing and underlines its commitment to growth in the near future. Investors and market watchers may find this development a noteworthy indicator of MetalsTech’s financial direction.

