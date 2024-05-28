News & Insights

Stocks

MetalsTech Ltd Issues 3M Unquoted Options

May 28, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MetalsTech Ltd (AU:MTC) has released an update.

MetalsTech Limited has announced the issue of 3 million unquoted options with a 35 cent strike price, expiring on December 12, 2026, scheduled for release on December 13, 2023. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financing and underlines its commitment to growth in the near future. Investors and market watchers may find this development a noteworthy indicator of MetalsTech’s financial direction.

For further insights into AU:MTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.