MetalsTech Ltd Boosts Market Presence with New Securities

MetalsTech Ltd has announced the quotation of 54,100 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective from November 25, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions aimed at strengthening the company’s market presence. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity as MetalsTech continues to expand its footprint in the market.

