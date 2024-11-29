MetalsTech Ltd Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

MetalsTech Ltd (AU:MTC) has released an update.

MetalsTech Ltd successfully held its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were passed. Key decisions included the election of directors and various approvals related to share issues, reflecting strong shareholder support. This outcome could bolster investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

