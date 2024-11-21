MetalsTech Ltd Announces Quotation of New Shares

MetalsTech Ltd (AU:MTC) has released an update.

MetalsTech Ltd has announced the quotation of 30,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, reflecting its ongoing efforts to expand its capital base. This development is part of previously announced transactions, signaling potential growth opportunities for investors. The move showcases MetalsTech’s strategic initiatives in the evolving market landscape.

