MetalsTech Ltd Announces New Securities Issue

MetalsTech Ltd has announced a proposed issuance of 54,100 ordinary fully paid securities, set to take place on November 26, 2024. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance market presence and attract investors by increasing the liquidity of its shares. The issuance is expected to bolster the company’s capital for future ventures.

