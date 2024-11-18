MetalsTech Ltd Announces New Securities Issue

MetalsTech Ltd (AU:MTC) has released an update.

MetalsTech Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 101,000 fully paid ordinary securities, set to be issued on November 20, 2024. This move could potentially spark interest among investors as the company seeks to enhance its capital structure. MetalsTech’s proactive steps may influence its stock performance on the ASX.

