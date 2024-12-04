Metalsource Mining Settles Debt with Share Issuance

Silverfish Resources, Inc. (TSE:MSM) has released an update.

Metalsource Mining Inc. has successfully completed a debt settlement transaction by issuing 235,000 common shares to settle $47,000 in debt. This strategic move highlights the company’s proactive approach in managing its financial obligations while focusing on its mineral exploration projects in Botswana and Canada.

