Metalsource Mining Settles Debt with Share Issuance

December 04, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

Silverfish Resources, Inc. (TSE:MSM) has released an update.

Metalsource Mining Inc. has successfully completed a debt settlement transaction by issuing 235,000 common shares to settle $47,000 in debt. This strategic move highlights the company’s proactive approach in managing its financial obligations while focusing on its mineral exploration projects in Botswana and Canada.

