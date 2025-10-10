MetalSource Appoints Tom Kleeberg As New COO, Effective Immediately

(RTTNews) - MetalSource Metalsource Mining Inc. (E9Z.F, MSM.CN), a Canadian mineral exploration company, Friday announced the appointment of Tom Kleeberg as Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.

Kleeberg, a geologist with over 40 years of experience in developing precious metals in the Carolinas, has also served as an industry consultant for banks and governmental agencies such as NASA and the USGS.

He was founder and executive for the historic Haile Gold Mine, the first large-scale gold mine in the Eastern U.S., during its first re-discovery and opening.

Joseph Cullen, CEO stated that Kleeberg's technical depth and experience in exploration will enhance the company's next phase of projects.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the shares are trading at 0.24 euros, down 0.82 percent.

