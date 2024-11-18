News & Insights

MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. Announces Key AGM Outcomes

November 18, 2024 — 10:39 pm EST

Metalsgrove Mining Ltd. (AU:MGA) has released an update.

MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election and election of board members, as well as the approval of performance rights and a 7.1A mandate. These outcomes may influence investor sentiment and strategic direction for the company.

