MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. Announces Key AGM Outcomes

Metalsgrove Mining Ltd. (AU:MGA) has released an update.

MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election and election of board members, as well as the approval of performance rights and a 7.1A mandate. These outcomes may influence investor sentiment and strategic direction for the company.

