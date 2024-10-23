MetalsGrove Mining Highlights Quarterly Cash Flow Status

Metalsgrove Mining Ltd. (AU:MGA) has released an update.

MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. reported a net cash outflow of $343,000 from operating activities and $83,000 from investing activities during the September quarter, while maintaining cash reserves of $2.687 million. The financial update reflects ongoing investments in exploration and evaluation, with no cash flow from financing activities. This cash position highlights the company’s strategic focus on developing its mining assets.

