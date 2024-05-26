Metalsgrove Mining Gears Up for New ASX Quotation

Metalsgrove Mining Ltd. (AU:MGA) has released an update.

Metalsgrove Mining Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, including over 52 million options and ordinary shares, all set to be issued on May 27, 2024. This move is expected to attract investors’ attention as the company expands its financial horizons.

