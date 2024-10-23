MetalsGrove Mining Expands Exploration and Strengthens Board

Metalsgrove Mining Ltd. (AU:MGA) has released an update.

MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. has completed significant exploration at its Bruce Gold-Copper and Edward Creeks Copper-Zinc prospects, uncovering promising high-grade gold and copper samples. The company also secured a new exploration tenement in Western Australia, highlighting its aggressive expansion strategy. With a solid cash position and a strengthened board, MetalsGrove is poised for potential growth in the mining sector.

